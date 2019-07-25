First Alert Forecast: Hotter weather is on the way!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy this nice, pleasant weather! We’re forecasting much hotter weather on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect more pleasant weather tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.
· Friday will be another pleasant day with low humidity. A stray sprinkle or shower is possible. Most areas will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
· The 90s return for Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this weekend.
· More 90s are expected next week. Rain chances will increase, too.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect more comfortable weather. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s under a mix of stars and clouds.
On Friday, high pressure will continue to control our weather, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds. A stray sprinkle or shower is possible, but most areas will be dry Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with low humidity.
This weekend, we’ll see high temperatures back in the low 90s. You might notice a little more humidity creeping back in. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Most of the area will be dry. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you.
Next week, highs will climb into the low to mid 90s. Humidity levels will rise, too. Rain chances will increase from 20 to 40% as we move through the week.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Comfortable. Lows in the mid 60s.
Friday: Sun and Clouds. Not As Humid. Stray Shower Possible (10-20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Hotter. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the low/mid 90s.
