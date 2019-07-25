Fairfield Co. Coroner releases identities of drivers killed in three-vehicle crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has identified two people who died in a deadly collision on S.C. Highway 34 near Memory Lane on Tuesday just before 1:20 p.m.
Officials said 57-year-old Linda McNair of Columbia and 66-year-old Jacqueline Robertson of Ridgeway were the drivers involved in the crash. Both drivers were taken to Prisma Health Richland where they later died from their injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2012 Toyota Corolla tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a 2016 Dodge Journey in a head-on collision. The Dodge Journey spun out of control and hit the third vehicle, a 2011 Buick SUV.
Each of the drivers involved was wearing a seatbelt. However, Robertson and McNair were each entrapped in their vehicles, according to Lance Corporal David Jones.
The collision is under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.