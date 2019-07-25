Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in prison for heroin charge

CONWAY, S.C. (WIS) -Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced that on July 24 a Columbia man pleaded guilty to possessing heroin in Horry County with the intent to distribute it.
Allen Slaughter, 47, of Columbia pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge William Seals. Slaughter was sentenced to 10 years in prison according to senior assistant solicitor David P. Caraker, Jr. who prosecuted the case.
“Thanks goes to the officers with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Horry County Police Department who teamed up to bring this defendant to justice,” Caraker said.
