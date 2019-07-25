Butler HS student pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter for fatal school shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The student responsible for a fatal shooting at David W Butler High School last October has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Thursday afternoon.
Jatwan Cuffie, charged with shooting 16-year-old classmate Bobby McKeithen in a school hallway shortly before classes began on October 29, is facing between 78 to 108 months in prison as a result of his plea.
Cuffie had been held in jail for several months after the incident before bonding out in January.
The shooting was said to have stemmed from a series of text messages between the two acquaintances and Assistant District Attorney Desmond McCallum explained that Cuffie did not claim to be a victim of bullying or harassment prior to the incident but instead was trying to hurt but not kill McKeithen.
A specific sentence has not been issued for Cuffie at this time as he awaits further court proceedings following this plea.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.