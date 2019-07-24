Suspect arrested after car stolen in Lexington Co. with child inside

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a person after a vehicle was stolen from a Lexington County gas station Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said the incident happened around 12:40 p.m. at a gas station located at Mimosa Drive and SC Highway 6. The woman who owned the car went into the gas station only to return and find the car missing. According to LCSD, there was a child inside the car when it was taken.
Deputies found the car about 30 minutes later at Platt Springs Road near Ramblin Road in West Columbia.
The child was not harmed. The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.
Check back for details.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.