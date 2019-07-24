Storms cause damage to assisted living facility in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Rain from Tuesday's storms caused damage to an assisted living facility in Lee County.
Officials with Cottonwood Villa reported that rainwater leaked through their roof, into the lighting, and the fire alarm systems.
Lee County Fire Department responded and evacuated around 65 people from the facility.
The residents were taken to First Baptist Church Bishopville where the pastor said, "We're open as long as they need us."
Fire officials say once the roof is repaired and the facility undergoes a building inspection, the residents can return.
