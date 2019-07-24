South Carolina sees steep decline in construction jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows steep job losses for South Carolina in the construction industry over the past year.
The data reveals that South Carolina lost over three thousand construction jobs from May of 2018 to May of 2019, which is a three percent decline in the construction workforce.
The CEO of Hood Construction, Mark Hood, says that he can’t find enough workers to fill all positions on his construction sites across the state.
“We have 25 open positions in our company,” Hood said. “From laborers to carpenters to project managers to superintendents, we cannot find the people at the present time to fill those positions. They just aren’t available in the workforce.”
Hood said that this difficulty finding workers hurts his company’s productivity.
“A job that should take 10 months is taking 12 months because there is just not enough people to get the job done,” Hood said. “It’s not killing the market, it’s just hurting the market.”
Chief Economist Ken Simpson said in a statement in a release by the Associated General Contractors, which represents thousands of construction companies, that it’s challenging for contractors to hire and retain qualified employees due to the low unemployment rate.
However, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says that the unemployment rate increased slightly from May of last year to May of this year in the state. They said the unemployment rate in May of 2018 was 3.4% while the unemployment rate in May of 2019 was 3.5%. This information comes from a household survey taken by the department each month.
Paul Mashburn, the CEO of Mashburn Construction, said he thinks the loss in construction jobs has less to do with the unemployment rate and more to do with a decrease in the number of construction jobs available in South Carolina.
“I think that there is less construction happening at this point than one year ago,” Mashburn said. “Not much less, but there is less.”
“Although there is very low unemployment in the construction industry in South Carolina if you compare it to what was going on one year ago,” Mashburn said. “I can see where about three hundred jobs may have been lost.”
Hood said that his company isn’t the only one having problems finding enough workers. He said his subcontractors, including plumbers and electricians, are also having trouble hiring enough employees as well.
South Carolina came in second in the number of construction job losses behind Louisiana, which experienced a job loss of over 9,000 according to the Associated General Contractors.
