Son of new UofSC president pens open letter to university community about father

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With only a few days remaining before Bob Caslen officially takes office as the new president at the University of South Carolina, one of his sons is reaching out to the UofSC community to give them an idea of what his father is really like.
Nick Caslen, the middle son of the retired lieutenant general, penned an open letter to the students, administrators, alumni, and others associated with the university.
“To me, he’s simply an amazing person who functions at a level that I only hope to achieve one day,” Nick wrote. “He loves his work and has always put 100% of himself into it. The man never quits or goes less than 100% at all times.”
Nick goes on to discuss his effort to lobby against his father getting “a retirement job” in order to enjoy retirement and spend time with his family.
Still, Nick encourages members of the UofSC family to get to know his father. “I completely understand the concerns by some that he will put too much focus on athletics and not academics,” Nick wrote. “However, if you take time to get to know him, you’ll find the same passion he has for beating Clemson in sports, he mirrors in academic arenas ensuring UofSC outshines every competing school, not just Clemson, in all aspects of academics, fund raising, research, and most importantly in the prestige of the degree you will earn. Simply put, he strives for excellence in everything he does. To him everything UofSC does; sports, research breakthroughs, national academic and sport rankings, fundraising ability, etc. is a reflection on UofSC as whole to whomever is watching. So please do not feel academics and research programs are not important and will be alienated. That couldn’t be further from the truth.”
You can read Nick’s entire six-page letter below:
