Some penny tax projects may be put on hold as Richland County re-examines project costs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County council members on the Transportation Ad Hoc Committee met late this afternoon to discuss how to balance projects they planned for with the now insufficient funding they have to use.
At the meeting today, committee members attempted to work with the transportation team to figure out which penny tax projects to move forward with, and which ones may need modifications.
Council members say, understanding the problem is simple but finding the solution has proven to be a bit more difficult.
“Costs have changed, prices have escalated,” said Committee Chairman, councilman Chip Jackson. “Therefore it’s escalated, and it’s making it more difficult and more challenging to get all of the projects that were originally agreed upon seven years ago.”
Councilwoman McBride voiced concern that the county has already spent millions in the design process for sidewalk projects funded by the penny tax, and that canceling those projects would be a waste of taxpayer dollars.
“To not do these sidewalks, we would be throwing away millions and millions of dollars,” said committee member Councilwoman Yvonne McBride. “It’s a safety issue, and I do not want the death of anyone on my conscience, and I’m sure my fellow council members don’t also.”
Council voted to move forward in the completion process for 50 of the 56 planned sidewalk projects and to make a decision regarding the remaining six at a later date.
“$27 million to fund them. It is clear that in order to get those sidewalks done, that is probably not going to be enough funding,” Jackson said. “Of those 56 sidewalks, we’re confident that about 50 of them can be done without a problem. We will then have to come back and revisit the remaining six, and figure out how we can do, what we can do, and when we can do it.”
So what about the road projects? There was a discussion about whether the council should pause all projects that have gone over the referendum. But that vote was deferred until the next committee meeting when they can receive a more concrete plan from the transportation department.
“We thank the Columbia community for being patient with us as we work through this,” Jackson said. “We’re doing our very best to make sure at the end of the day we’re spending their penny money as wisely, expeditiously and judiciously as possible.”
While those road projects aren’t technically on hold, the next meeting where the committee could vote on that option won’t be until September. For now, things are in limbo a bit while the transportation team works to present a plan that’s more fleshed out.
