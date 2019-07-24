60+ residents displaced from Bishopville assisted living facility after storms cause damage

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Rain from Tuesday’s storms caused damage to an assisted living facility in Lee County, leaving 66 people without a place to call home.
A leak at the Cottonwood Villa Assisted Living Facility forced the Lee County Fire Department to evacuate dozens of residents.
Officials with Cottonwood Villa reported that rainwater leaked through their roof, into the lighting, and the fire alarm systems.
“They’ve had leaks there before but I’ve never seen anything to this magnitude,” Mike Bedenbaug, Lee County Fire Chief said. “Due to water, electricity, and fire alarms not working, we decided we needed to move the people to a safer location so they can work on the building and get it back up to standard. It’s the life safety part of it.”
The residents were taken to First Baptist Church Bishopville where the pastor said, "We're open as long as they need us."
“The bible says if you have faith and not works, what good are you?” Pastor Todd Lathan, First Baptist Church Bishopville said. “We have the space, we have the ability, you might as well. When you see somebody in need like that, especially a group of 65 or 70 people that suddenly have nowhere to go what’s the point of having a church building if you can’t use it?”
Inside the church, the nursing staff is taking care of residents. Cots and food have also been provided to residents.
One woman, who wanted to remain anonymous told WIS she is frustrated that it took this long before management decided to fix problems that she claims have been around for years.
“This is something that’s been coming, but nobody has taken action on it,” the anonymous woman said. “We have reported it, asked questions, when would it get fixed? It’s not a safe environment for any vulnerable adult or any staff member working there.”
This woman, who didn’t want to show her face on camera, says her mother-in-law used to live at the facility on Church Street and experienced multiple problems throughout her years living there.
She shared with WIS pictures of the roof leaking from her time at the facility and claims she even came across bed bugs.
“I just want answers on why it’s taken so long to have something done and why we have to wait and disperse and move patients and people and families from their home when something could have been done a long time ago,” the woman said.
Felicia Gainey, who is an administrator at the Cottonwood Villa admitted to roof problems in the past, and claims there has always been someone to repair the problems.
“We are working on the problem, we do care for our residents, it’s just the fact of getting it done,” Gainey said.
When WIS asked her why it took so long to repair the problem, Gainey said, “well like I said before there is a lot of channels you have to go through to get anything done, especially to a facility like this.”
Gainey goes on to tell WIS she believes the facility was suitable for patients living there prior to Tuesday’s incident.
According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control, it has investigated six complaints at the facility since Jan. 1, 2019.
In a statement emailed to us by DHEC, it says,
“DHEC is supporting the facility and our state and local partners in their efforts to help ensure the health and safety of the residents involved. DHEC licenses and inspects Cottonwood Villa, a community residential care facility or assisted living facility. DHEC conducts general inspections, food and sanitation inspections, and fire and life safety inspections as well as complaint investigations.”
DHEC is monitoring the facility’s steps to relocate the residents and communicating with fire officials about the status of the building condition.
If there are major structural changes made, DHEC will do an inspection prior to the facility’s reopening.
