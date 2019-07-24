RCSD looks to identify suspect involved in pawn shop burglary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs your help identifying two suspects who were involved in a pawn shop burglary.
Officials said the two suspects broke into Best Deal Pawn & Gun located at 6207 Two Notch Road on June 30 at about 2:40 a.m.
The duo was captured on surveillance video stealing jewelry, ammunition, and a starter pistol. The two suspects tried to take weapons from the store but were not able to do so.
Anyone who has information on the identities of these two suspects should contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
