Lawmakers question Dept. of Mental Health officials after reports of patient’s suffocation death emerge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health spent most of their morning answering questions about the state agency’s restraint and seclusion policies.
This comes after reports emerged of a patient died from suffocation at one of their facilities back in January.
Officials said they couldn’t specifically discuss this case during the House Legislative Oversight subcommittee meeting citing federal and state privacy laws.
Lawmakers began the meeting with a moment of silence to remember 35-year-old William Avant.
According to the Richland County coroner, Avant died on January 22nd as a result of traumatic asphyxiation at G. Werber Brian Psychiatric Hospital in Columbia. The coroner ruled Avant’s suffocation death as a homicide but says the Solicitor’s office decided not to prosecute. The coroner said the staff at the Department of Mental Health were trying to restrain Avant and did not intend to kill him.
SLED said the case is closed and no charges are filed. Officials said because of the state statute, they cannot release files related to an investigation involving a vulnerable adult.
During Tuesday’s meeting, lawmakers were able to ask questions without referencing Avant’s death.
Representative Micah Caksey (R-Lexington) sat in on the meeting and asked agency leaders about their policies. “Personally, I’ve received a number of calls from constituents who are concerned about their loved ones and about what treatments may be afforded to their loved ones,” he said.
Officials said they revised some of their training guidelines in June 2018. The revision was focused on how to verbally deescalate a patient. Sandy Hyre is the Director of the Department of Mental Health’s Evaluation, Training & Research. She said they also reiterated how to properly restrain a patient according to their standards, “We made it very clear if a patient had to be restrained on the floor they couldn’t be in a certain position and they had to be monitored at all times.”
The Department of Mental Health said they were cited by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for immediate jeopardy at the facility where Avant died in January. Department of Mental Health Interim Director, Mark Binkley said, “If they find policies and procedures were not followed in a specific case. They’re typically giving the agency a period of time to show corrective action.”
According to CMS, immediate jeopardy is a situation in which the provider’s noncompliance with one or more requirements of participation has caused or is likely to cause serious injury, harm, impairment, or death to a resident. Rep. Caskey asked Binkley how often the department is cited for this. “Between the four nursing homes and the three hospitals, it’s maybe once a year,” Binkley said. Rep. Caskey said, “So maybe once a year? We may be hurting people, we may be endangering them.”
The Department of Mental Health said they put a corrective action plan into effect after the January citation.
Hyre said they began massive retraining in February 2019.
This was the 10th meeting the House Legislative Oversight subcommittee has held with the Department of Mental Health. Another subcommittee meeting is scheduled for August 12th and lawmakers say they plan to have subpoenaed documents from the agency during that meeting.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.