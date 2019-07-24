First Alert Forecast: More pleasant weather is on the way

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy this nice, pleasant weather while it lasts.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s overnight.
· Expect comfortable weather Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with low humidity levels.
· An isolated shower or storm is possible Friday through your weekend. Most areas will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Friday, then rise into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.
· More 90s are expected next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect comfortable weather. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s under mostly clear skies.
More pleasant weather is expected Thursday as high pressure controls our weather. In fact, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain low.
An isolated shower or storm could develop Friday through your weekend. Rain chances are around 20% for now. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
More 90s are expected next week with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms possible.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Comfortable. Lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Not As Humid. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Sun and Clouds. Not As Humid. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
