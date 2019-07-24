Emily Wakeman

Emily has a deep love for meeting new people and traveling to new places. Her passion for international storytelling has led to her covering breaking news overseas. In 2018 and 2019, she freelance reported from Cambridge, United Kingdom and Lilongwe, Malawi bringing back critical stories to North Carolina residents. Her international storytelling made her a Hearst National Championship semi-finalist. She interned at Gray station WBTV in 2017 and interned with Fox News Channel in the Atlanta Bureau and Washington D.C. Bureau during the summers of 2017 and 2018, covering various breaking news from the opioid epidemic in Atlanta to President Trump’s foreign policy in Washington D.C.