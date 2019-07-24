COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Emily Wakeman joined the WIS team in July 2019 as a reporter.
Before joining the WIS team, she called the other Carolina her home. She grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a double major in journalism and political science.
During her time in the Chapel Hill and Raleigh area, she anchored and reported for the award-winning newscast Carolina Week for three years. Her investigative work covering campus safety systems made her the Society of Professional Journalists’ Mark of Excellence Southeast Regional Winner in 2019.
Emily has a deep love for meeting new people and traveling to new places. Her passion for international storytelling has led to her covering breaking news overseas. In 2018 and 2019, she freelance reported from Cambridge, United Kingdom and Lilongwe, Malawi bringing back critical stories to North Carolina residents. Her international storytelling made her a Hearst National Championship semi-finalist. She interned at Gray station WBTV in 2017 and interned with Fox News Channel in the Atlanta Bureau and Washington D.C. Bureau during the summers of 2017 and 2018, covering various breaking news from the opioid epidemic in Atlanta to President Trump’s foreign policy in Washington D.C.
Emily is excited to be in Palmetto state, covering the stories that are important to you. She is excited to call both the Gamecocks and the Tar Heels her teams now. Emily is a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and enjoys working with the Ronald McDonald House, where she has been involved for seven years both in Charlotte and in Chapel Hill.
If you have a story that you would like Emily to tell, email her at ewakeman@wistv.com.
