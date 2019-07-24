CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver says city bus parked on Devine Street for 15 minutes, putting other drivers in danger

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A Midlands man says he was caught in the middle of heavy traffic, which almost led to several accidents, all because a city bus driver parked his bus to grab food. This all happened at a busy intersection of Devine Street during rush hour, and was also caught on surveillance cameras.
One witness spoke to WIS-TV, but was only interested in providing his first name. Ben says he was driving down Devine Street approaching Rosewood Drive, Thursday, around 6:00 in the evening when he came upon some heavy traffic.
He was headed to the Take 5 for an oil change. Once he arrived, Ben says that’s when he first noticed the bus, which he initially thought was broken down until the driver came back with food and drove off.
“We were at a stop and cars started pulling out from the far right-hand lane. They were almost hit. There were several near incidents. This bus was impeding the flow of traffic. The bus also was obstructing businesses from allowing their customers to access their parking lots and businesses. I was quite aggravated, honestly, because I had been inconvenienced. I had been put into harm’s way, as well as other people,”Ben said.
Take 5 provided timestamped surveillance video which shows the bus arrive around 5:52 PM. The driver parks, gets off the bus and jaywalks across the street to a fast food restaurant, before returning around 6:08 PM – about 15 minutes later.
You can see in the video how traffic picks up behind the bus, leaving some cars stuck for several minutes waiting to get around the bus.
Ben said, “I’m not trying to get anyone fired, but I think you need to be responsible in your roles as a bus driver, because you’re driving a heavy piece of machinery. I would want to know their protocol. I would want to know about breaks for the drivers. Are they afforded breaks? What exactly is their procedure? What exactly are the laws governing these buses and their procedures.”
We have reached out to Comet, and while we’re still awaiting an official response to Thursday’s incident, they say bus drivers are allowed to take breaks, and sometimes parking lots do not always accommodate their buses.
There is a bus stop located at the Devine Street and Rosewood Drive intersection, but Ben says the bus was not parked there, but directly in front of Take 5 Oil Change.
