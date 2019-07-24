Bindi Irwin, daughter of Steve Irwin, celebrates 21st birthday and gets engaged

View this post on Instagram

July 24th 2019 ❤️ On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!