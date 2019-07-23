SC Tax Free Weekend Holiday to begin August 2-4

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s Tax Free Weekend will begin August 2-4, meaning you won’t be charged sales tax on a variety of items.
As long as the item is eligible, it is tax free regardless of whether it’s new or used.
During the annual Sales Tax Holiday, a variety of back-to-school essentials are exempt from the state’s 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes. Tax-free items range from clothing, accessories, and shoes to school supplies, backpacks, and computers. Shoppers will also find tax-free items for their home or dorm room.
Also, if you buy an eligible item online and ship to the state of South Carolina, your purchase should be tax free as well.
The holiday first started in 2000 and in the past years shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the weekend, according to South Carolina Department of Revenue.
There are 19 taxes in the Sales & Use Tax family, though not all of them apply to retail sales. Some of these 19 are local taxes that counties may choose to adopt to fund things like transportation projects and schools or to reduce Property Taxes.
For more info visit South Carolina Department of Revenue’s website at https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend
