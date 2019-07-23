Officials: Body of missing boater recovered in Lake Wateree

LAKE WATEREE, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing boater was recovered in Lake Wateree on Tuesday morning, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
SCDNR confirmed the body was found just before 7 a.m. near Jutty Point.
The search for the missing woman began Monday evening before being suspended for safety precautions a few hours later.
Officials with Kershaw County Fire Services, the Kershaw County Emergency Management Services, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, and Fairfield County Fire Rescue were on hand to help with the search.
