OCSO searching for persons of interest in shooting at convenience store

ORANGBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County investigators are searching for two persons of interest in a shooting that occurred at a convenience store last week.
“We have developed information that led us to these two individuals,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This happened in an area with both heavy foot and vehicle traffic making for a dangerous situation.”
According to officials, on July 16th around 8:45 p.m., at least two individuals were in a Chestnut Street convenience store parking lot firing multiple rounds from handguns.
The sheriff said the fact that no one was injured was due to “by pure luck or a miracle.”
If anyone has any information on the two subjects, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.