NTSB to hold meeting to determine cause of 2018 Cayce train crash

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a board meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
During the meeting, officials will determine the probable cause of the collision between an Amtrak train and a CSX train that took place on February 4, 2018, in Cayce.
The crash happened after a southbound Amtrak train was diverted from the main track using a hand-thrown switch, according to officials. The Amtrak train would collide head on with a CSX train killing the engineer and conductor.
Officials said at least 92 people were on the Amtrak were taken to receive medical treatment.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.