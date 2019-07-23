NTSB: CSX management at root of February 2018 crash in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - After meeting for a little more than two hours, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board determined management with CSX was at the root of a train crash that took place in February 2018.
The crash happened on February 4, 2018, after a southbound Amtrak train was diverted from the main track using a hand-thrown switch, according to officials. The Amtrak train collided head-on with a CSX train killing the engineer and conductor.
Officials said at least 92 people traveling on the Amtrak were taken to receive medical treatment.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.