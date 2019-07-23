Meal Prep 101: Easy tips before your family goes back-to-school

Don’t let leftovers become your enemy when meal prepping. Just because you have chicken one way, doesn’t mean you have to prep it the same way for the week. Use different marinades, sauces and spices to change up your proteins and use one kind, two or three ways so you never get bored. Budrick also recommended squashes as an easy food to use multiple ways - try it roasted on a salad or pureed for a soup.