Man accused of felony DUI sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2018 collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A judge has sentenced 24-year-old Joseph Swearingen to 15 years in prison in connection with a 2018 crash that critically injured a Lexington woman.
Megan Diffee was driving south on U.S. Highway 1 toward I-20 when another car driven by Swearingen, according to witnesses, was headed north in the turning lane at more than 60 miles per hour before striking Diffee’s vehicle in a head-on collision.
According to Diffee’s family, she suffered several injuries including multiple skull fractures, damage in both carotid arteries, a broken arm, bruised lungs, two broken legs, a broken ankle and a broken foot.
Diffee is still recovering from those injuries.
Swearingen was also sentenced to five years in prison for possession of cocaine.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.