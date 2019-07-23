Man accused of felony DUI sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2018 collision

Man accused of felony DUI sentenced to 15 years for 2018 collision
By Emery Glover | July 23, 2019 at 12:18 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 12:32 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A judge has sentenced 24-year-old Joseph Swearingen to 15 years in prison in connection with a 2018 crash that critically injured a Lexington woman.

Megan Diffee was driving south on U.S. Highway 1 toward I-20 when another car driven by Swearingen, according to witnesses, was headed north in the turning lane at more than 60 miles per hour before striking Diffee’s vehicle in a head-on collision.

According to Diffee’s family, she suffered several injuries including multiple skull fractures, damage in both carotid arteries, a broken arm, bruised lungs, two broken legs, a broken ankle and a broken foot.

Diffee is still recovering from those injuries.

Swearingen was also sentenced to five years in prison for possession of cocaine.

RIGHT NOW: A plea hearing is being held for a man accused of felony DUI with great bodily injury. >>> http://bit.ly/2y3I66X

Posted by WIS TV on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.