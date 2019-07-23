Lawrence, Etienne among 13 Tigers named to All-ACC Preseason Team

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence and junior running back Travis Etienne are just two of 13 Clemson players named to the Preseason All-ACC team.
Dabo Swinney’s squad filled up eight of the 11 offensive spots on the conference’s preseason team including four of the five offensive line spots (John Simpson, Gage Cervenka, Sean Pollard, Tremayne Anchrum).
Also earning spots on the offensive unit are receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross. Combined, the two flankers recorded more than 1,900 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.
Defensively, defensive end Xavier Thomas and defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney were voted in by members of the media. They were joined by junior linebacker Isaiah Simmons, junior cornerback AJ Terrell, and graduate safety Tanner Muse.
Clemson opens regular season play at home against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.
