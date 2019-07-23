Kershaw County officials searching for man missing since Sunday

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department are searching for a man reported missing Sunday, July 21st.
According to officials, Paul Dollarhyde was last seen around noon going to a store near his home.
He hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Dollarhyde is described as being 5'10 and 180 lbs.
Officials say Dollarhyde has health issues that require medicine.
If you have any information, please contact Deputy Jarrett Greenway or Investigator Aaron Threatt at 803-425-1512.
