‘Good-hearted person’: friend describes woman recovered from Lake Wateree

LAKE WATEREE, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the missing boater whose body was recovered Tuesday morning.
According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the woman was 22-year-old Krista Lee Philemon from Monroe, N.C.
SCDNR confirmed Philemon’s body was found just before 7 a.m. near Jutty Point.The search for Philemon began Sunday evening before being suspended for safety precautions a few hours later.
We spoke with Jaime McDonald, a friend of Philemon’s she described the 22-year-old.
“She never made anyone feel like they didn’t, weren’t a part, or they shouldn’t, they weren’t loved, basically. And it’s a shame that the people that didn’t have the chance to meet her, won’t ever get to see that,” McDonald said.
McDonald added that she had recently spoken with Philemon.
“I felt like she had finally gotten to a point in her life that she had found like a balance and happiness. She just was a good-hearted person and I know a lot of people will say stuff like that once people pass, but this is genuine with her. I mean she really, she was as kind and sweet and good-hearted as you would ever find someone,” McDonald said.
According to officials, Philemon jumped off a pontoon boat on Sunday night and never resurfaced.
Officials say Philemon was at a home in the area with friends when they made their way down the lake to Jutty Point, the location where the incident happened and her body was found.
DNR officials say Philemon was not wearing a life jacket when her body was recovered. At this time, they do not have any indications of foul play.
Officials with Kershaw County Fire Services, the Kershaw County Emergency Management Services, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, and Fairfield County Fire Rescue were on hand to help with the search.
West said an autopsy has been scheduled Wednesday morning.
