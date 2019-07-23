Gamecocks’ Kinlaw, 2 Clemson offensive linemen named to Outland Trophy Watch List

(WIS) - Javon Kinlaw is continuing to garner attention during the preseason.
The Gamecocks’ senior defensive tackle is one of 83 players named to the Outland Trophy Watch List.
Kinlaw had 38 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, five pass breakups, three quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, and a blocked kick during his junior campaign.
Kinlaw has also been selected to the Bednarik Award Watch List, which recognizes college football’s top defensive players, and the media’s All-SEC second team.
Also on the Outland Trophy Watch are Clemson offensive linemen John Simpson and Tremayne Anchrum. Both players also earned spots on the Preseason All-ACC Team this year.
The trophy recognizes college football’s top interior lineman.
Three finalists will be selected by the Football Writers Association of America. The winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 12 during ESPN’s “The Home Depot College Football Awards.”
