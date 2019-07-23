First Alert Forecast: Storms move out, then cooler, drier conditions move in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Showers and storms will move out tonight, allowing drier weather to move in!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Showers and storms will move east of the area tonight. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
· Not as much rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s with low humidity levels.
· An isolated shower or storm is possible Friday through your weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Friday, then rise into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.
· More 90s are expected next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, a cold front will continue moving through the area. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible this evening, then by tonight, most of the rain will be east of the viewing area. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid 60s.
Not as much rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure builds in behind the front. In fact, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will be low, too.
An isolated shower or storm could develop Friday through your weekend. Rain chances are around 20% for now. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
More 90s are expected next week with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms possible.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Warm and Muggy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Early Clouds. Then, Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Not As Humid. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Sun and Clouds. Not As Humid. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.