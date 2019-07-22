WIS EXCLUSIVE: ’He’s a murderer, times five’: Solicitor talks strategy, thinking behind death sentence for Tim Jones Jr.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly six weeks after Tim Jones Jr. received a death sentence from a Lexington County jury for the murders of his five children, the man who led the prosecution is talking about the preparation that led up to the case, the prosecution’s strategy, and the most damning pieces of evidence.
Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard was elected into office in 2016 and sworn in during January 2017. Before being elected, he recalled receiving a phone call from a SLED agent in Alabama, after the bodies of Merah, 8; Elias, 7; Nahtahn, 6; Gabriel 2; and Abigail, 1, were found.
“I got a call from one of the captains at the sheriff’s department to let me know they had a search underway for the children. I believe Mr. Jones had already been apprehended, but they knew they were looking for the kids, they were trying to keep us updated on the status of the search, hoping for the best, but really fearing the worst,” said Hubbard. “At some point, I got a call from one of the SLED agents who testified, Dave Lawrence, from the scene about finding the kids and his issues trying to make sure he was preserving the scene and that we kept possession of the case and that everything was fine so that was the next call. They had found them and they had confirmed they had all five children.”
Upon taking office, Hubbard said the Tim Jones case was his “Mt. Everest,” dedicating time and resources to the building of the case mere weeks after being sworn in.
“This was the biggest thing on my plate. I had a lot of other issues to deal with coming into an office, but this was the big thing,” he said. “I got sworn in in January. By February, I was in Alabama and Mississippi. A week prior to me being sworn in, we had just been given a judge on the case, so the ball was moving.”
A case spanning multiple state and county jurisdictions and involving the deaths of five children required a lot of preparation and behind-the-scenes work, Hubbard admitted. He credited his entire office, including his lead investigator, deputy solicitors, and law enforcement agencies from all of the counties and states involved for their role in preparing evidence and testimony.
“It’s massive because I think our initial influx of documents was around 10,000 pages of material. There was a lot of stuff we had to go through and we send it back out to the defense so they can look at it,” he said. “But just the volume of information we had to deal with and dealing with multiple states, so out-of-state witnesses and then the subject matter, that undercurrent of the emotional issue we knew we’d be dealing with made it very difficult.”
Hubbard said by the time of the trial, his file included more than 100,000 pages, in addition to numerous video and audio clips.
The decision to pursue the death penalty was one originally made by Hubbard’s predecessor, Solicitor Donnie Myers. However, when Hubbard took office in 2017, he reaffirmed the decision.
“This case is so heinous, so horrible,” he said. “I’ve been prosecuting since 1994, been in the business since 1990, and this is the worst thing I’ve ever seen. There was no doubt about it, we had reviewed the file to make sure we had good evidence, we did our due diligence there, but this case just screamed for it. If there’s going to be a capital case, this is it.”
Jones’ decision to plead not guilty by reason of insanity came during Hubbard’s time in office but was no surprise to him and his team.
“We were anticipating this from the very beginning because of his statements about voices and stuff like that,” he said. “And having basically admitted what he had done, we knew that’s where it had to go.”
Hubbard, assisted by Deputy Solicitors Shawn Graham and Suzanne Mayes, said his team had never prosecuted someone at trial who was claiming the insanity defense. It prompted a discussion within his office about what the best course of action would be when it came to providing a mental health expert. Hubbard said he decided to stay neutral.
“My decision was let’s go the court-appointed route, where we have a neutral person do a review. We had Dr. Richard Frierson, who everybody respects. He’s doesn’t play favorites. He just calls it like he sees it,” he said. “We felt comfortable with our assessment of whether Mr. Jones was sane or not, but that was the nerve-racking part for me. I had to wait and see what Dr. Frierson said.”
Hubbard said Dr. Richard Frierson came to him with his opinion in March. During the trial, he testified to finding no credible mental illness affecting Jones, including schizoaffective disorder or schizophrenia. It contradicted much of the defense expert testimony and was a source of contention throughout the trial.
“We were looking to determine did the defendant know right from wrong in both a moral and legal sense,” said Hubbard. “His actions that night gave us every indication he knew the wrongfulness of his behavior.”
He pointed to Jones’ decision not to call 911 after the death of Nahtahn, 6, as he later told investigators he feared he would get in trouble. Then, Hubbard said Jones tried to run, hide, and lie about what happened.
“The whole notion of hiding evidence, including his children, that all speaks to someone who knows what they did was wrong, both morally and legally,” he said.
Jones’ phone became a piece of evidence the prosecution relied heavily on, as Hubbard said the night of the children’s murders, phone data showed Jones viewed a graphic scene from the movie “American History X,” where a prisoner is brutally sexually assaulted.
“It shows the moral outrage, even of prisoners, and he acknowledged that,” Hubbard said. “So, you have the decision not to call 911, then view that video clip so, right out of the gate, he has told us, in our mind, that he knew what he was doing and that he knew the wrongfulness of it -- both from a legal and moral perspective.”
When it was time to select a jury for the case, Hubbard admitted he was nervous the court wouldn’t be able to seat one due to the high profile nature of the case. It received an extensive amount of publicity when the crime first took place in the fall of 2014. He said the gag order placed on the case shortly after Jones’ arrest aided in keeping all of the details out of the public eye, giving the court a better chance at seating an impartial jury.
“We had to be very careful about how we presented the case,” he said. “We were afraid we may not get a jury and that’s why we had six alternates because there was a real concern that one or more jurors was going to say, ‘I can’t continue to go forward.’ That’s why the court did it and we certainly agreed with the judge’s decision.”
As with any defendant in a jury trial, Hubbard said his team was ready for Jones to decide he didn’t want to go through with it anymore and plead guilty. Had that happened, a bench trial would determine the penalty.
“Even though we were prepared for that, we really had a sense this man wanted a trial. He wanted a jury trial and we were fine with that,” said Hubbard. “Our duty is to give him what he is constitutionally entitled to. So, we really felt, no, he wants to see this through so there’s not going to be a shortcut. We’re all in for the long haul.”
The night before the first day of the trial, Hubbard said nerves began to kick in as years of preparation were about to culminate into the biggest murder trial of his career thus far.
“You think of all the what-ifs. Are we completely prepared? How are our witnesses going to do on the stand?” he said. “My comfort level is once an opening is made, or once I’m up on my feet, I’m good. I feel like I can handle what comes at that point, but you really got to have the opening and get it going, and once I’m in a case, I’m in.”
The first several days of the trial, following opening statements, were a chance for the prosecution to lay the groundwork in chronological order for the jury. Hubbard said his team made the decision to begin their case with the children.
“We started with the children, at school, at the afterschool care where they’re being picked up by their father, and you can hear their voices and they’re crying out, ‘Daddy, Daddy.’ These are just innocent children,” he said. “That’s how we wanted to start, that he didn’t seem to be afraid of them. There didn’t seem to be any mental illness and that was important.”
Then we had to shift to him to show what was going on, where he worked, to kind of let the jury know who he is, and that up until the day of this, nobody expected it. Nobody was seeing this and this was our way of not only telling the story but combating the defense, so that’s why we laid it out that way.”
After laying the groundwork, the first significant piece of testimony the jury heard revolved around Jones’ SUV, which was seized in the traffic stop in Mississippi. Officers who conducted the safety checkpoint testified during the trial, smelling a strong odor of decomposition coming from the car and noticing Jones appeared to be under the influence, after officers found drug paraphernalia inside the car. He was arrested and taken into custody.
“For us, what was most important was what wasn’t inside the car, which was the five children,” he said. “But there was clear evidence he had children and, of course, we had the smell that everybody described in court and the fear of, ‘My gosh, what happened to the kids?’ So, prior to trial, we had the big fight over the car stop. You have all the legal issues because it’s so important. That’s why, when we got to that point, it was so important for the jury to see what wasn’t in the car, but also what was.”
In addition to hundreds of pictures, medical records and documents found inside his car and a haunting list found on a clipboard in the front seat became a major cornerstone of the trial.
“One of the most disturbing things in the car was a handwritten list on a clipboard. It was right there in front seat area about what to do with the bodies,” he said. “Chopping up bodies, grinding bones, just different ways of disposing of the bodies of the children. Then, the most disturbing thing for me is when it’s all done, there’s a smiley face and he admits that’s his handwriting.”
Hubbard said the defense used the list throughout the trial as well, but believed it demonstrated thinking on behalf of Jones.
“It was just very godawful, evil thinking of a man who has killed his kids and he’s thinking about how to dispose of them. We portrayed it as continuing malice. How can you think so little of children? How can you have that in your heart? And so that was important for us to lay that out.”
Following the evidence found inside the car, jurors then heard an audio recording of Jones in custody in Mississippi, confessing to investigators about what happened to his children. However, the first half of his interview with investigators was not recorded after they learned the tape recorder was not on. It was a setback for Hubbard, but he said he was able work around it.
“They had pretty much completed their interview with him and gotten a confession. What was so important was that his emotions changed during that confession. We brought this out in trial. How he had been so emotional and then all of a sudden his demeanor changed and he said, ‘Let’s cut to the chase.’ All of that was lost because the tape recorder was not activated.”
However, he said the jury hearing Jones’ voice for the first time and his description of what he did to his children moved the jury.
“I was standing right next to the jury box when I was asking these questions. They were hearing it for the first time. It’s not just someone talking about what happened but him talking about killing his five children and then what he did afterward,” he said.
Jones’ use of synthetic marijuana, also known as “spice,” was highly debated throughout the trial by the prosecution and defense. Defense experts argued the drug exacerbated the underlying effects of his mental illness, while prosecutors argued Jones was simply a drug user.
“What was very important was how he described his drug use. He said that night, he did not use it at the time he killed his kids. He had used it earlier that day, we find out, but the big thing is he was not high at the time. He was not delusional because of the drugs he had ingested,” said Hubbard.
Phone and financial records show Jones was purchasing synthetic marijuana as far back as May 2014, months before the children’s murders. At the time, synthetic marijuana was legal in South Carolina.
As a result of the gag order placed on the case early on, the public was largely unaware of what happened to the children. When prosecutors called FBI Special Agent David Mackey to the stand, the jury and the public learned of the intimate details of the killings.
Mackey described for the jury his conversations with Jones during several interviews, in which Jones described killing four of his children one by one.
“We slowly prepared the jury. It was the proper way to tell the story but also to prepare the jury for what was coming because it was very graphic about what he did,” he said. “He’s talking about the conversations he’s having with the children — they’re basically begging for their lives — and what he was doing and how he went about killing his kids. This wasn’t just shooting a child. This was something that took three to five minutes for each child to kill them when you’re choking them. There was clearly a sense of awareness with these children that they were going to be next.”
When it came time to show the jury pictures of the crime scene and those taken during the autopsies, Hubbard elected to only show the jury what he thought they could handle. He showed jury members one photo of each child as they were discovered inside the garbage bags but nothing more.
“I don’t want to disrespect them by parading godawful pictures in front of them. So, my decision with the autopsy photos, where these children are fully pulled out of the bags and you see how they were, which is horrifying, but also important and necessary,” he said. “I chose to leave those photos in a golden envelope, each child had their own envelope and I saved those for closings and the jury so they could, if they chose, look in those bags themselves and I told them in my closings if they had any doubt about what to do in this case, do what those officers did and look in the bags.
In his career prosecuting cases which spans several decades, Hubbard said he’s never seen anything like what he saw during the Jones trial. The autopsies included more than 500 photos -- none of which were published to the jury during testimony.
During the first phase of the trial, the children’s mother, Amber Kyzer, took the stand for the prosecution. Hubbard said the decision was a fairly simple one, as not putting her on the stand would have prompted questions about where she was and why she wasn’t involved, which he said would not be fair to Kyzer. She testified about calling Jones the night of the children’s murder, hearing Nahtahn crying in the background and insisting to his mother “he didn’t do it.” Jones hung up the phone and refused to answer when she called back multiple times.
“She was trying calm things down and she was critical because, once that phone was disconnected by Mr. Jones, that lifeline was disconnected,” he said. “Nahtahn was killed after that. He was murdered after that phone call so she was crucial in laying out that phone call and her attempts to call back and how calm she was, that she was the calming influence and he denied her ability to calm the situation down.”
He also wanted to give Kyzer a chance to explain why she wasn’t present, which he said is because of her divorce of Jones. Kyzer began reading a letter on the stand during the trial that she had written to her oldest daughter, Merah. After getting halfway through, she broke down, wailing on the stand, prompting the jury to be escorted out of the room.
“The letters were important because they showed she still loved them, because as you heard, he was telling the kids, ‘Mommy doesn’t love you. Mommy doesn’t want you.’ He kept those letters. He had them in his car. That was important for her to address and we didn’t expect her to get emotional as she did, but she is the mother,” he said.
Hubbard said when the state rested its case after nearly a week of testimony from 32 witnesses, he felt confident in the case they’d build against Jones. However, he said there was no downtime, as his team prepared for the “battery of experts,” gearing up for the defense. He said his strategy of combating defense witnesses was simple: keep it easy for the jury and keep the object before the jury, whether Jones knew right from wrong in both a moral and legal sense. Under cross-examination, prosecutors battled Jones’ head injury he suffered when he was 15, the opinion of schizoaffective disorder or schizophrenia and his drug use.
“For the jury, it was also important for them to understand these people were paid by the defense, so the one question we asked of the jury during the openings is, ‘Is this expert trying to lead us to the truth or trying to lead us to the defense?’ We harped on that the whole time. We thought that really set apart Dr. Frierson’s testimony and Dr. Kruze’s testimony because we could ask that same question comfortably.”
Kyzer is currently involved in a lawsuit with the South Carolina Department of Social Services so Hubbard could not comment on the role DSS played in the Jones case.
“It’s probably best for me to say we were immensely frustrated, just like those teachers who called DSS,” he said.
During the first phase of the trial, the jury deliberated for around 6.5 hours before arriving at a verdict. Hubbard remembered getting the knock on his door that a verdict had been returned.
“I wanted to hear it (guilty verdict) five times, because there was one child Nahtahn, that Jones had always said was an accident,” Hubbard said. “We believed in our hearts and thought the evidence showed it was not, it was a murder, that he went through more than his siblings. So, for me personally, it was very important to hear that they believed Nahtahn had been murdered. I would have felt like I failed that little child if I hadn’t heard those words.”
The jury returned five guilty verdicts, one for each child, pushing the case into its second phase. There, both the prosecution and defense presented several character witnesses. For the defense, it meant bringing Jones’ family members to the stand. For Hubbard, he wanted to paint the jury a picture of who the Jones children were.
“For us, we started with the children. The first witness was about the children and this was about the children for us,” he said. “What he took away. What he destroyed. So, the best people to tell us about these children were the teachers and Joy Lorick, who kept those children. Day in and day out, they saw these children. They lived with these children. They knew these children. They humanized these children. We weren’t just looking at photos or even videos now. These teachers and Joy Lorick were able to tell us who these children were, their personalities, and really, what we lost.”
Some of the most powerful and gut-wrenching testimony of the entire trial, a series of teachers from Saxe Gotha Elementary, where the three oldest Jones children attended, told the jury about their willingness to make friends and include others and their struggles in the classroom. Some of those issues led to calls to DSS.
Jones’ family, pleading with the jury to spare his life, spoke of a troubled upbringing, where he was raised in a household full of domestic violence and drug and alcohol abuse.
At the completion of the second phase, the jury returned a death sentence verdict after one hour and 45 minutes. Hubbard said he wasn’t surprised the jury came to a conclusion in under two hours.
“My concern was if it had gone on for a while, the deliberations, that would mean some people are struggling, and the longer that goes on that means they can’t reach a decision and the judge has to intervene at that point,” he said. “But we knew there was a good chance they would come back with a verdict fairly quickly.”
Hubbard said there were several points during the trial when his team felt confident they had successfully conveyed their message to the jury.
“But with Joy Lorick, the babysitter, and the teachers, for us, that really underscored the emotional impact of what happened and gave us good insight into the children and gave that to the jury and did it in a way they could only do,” Hubbard said. “The courage it took for each and every one of those people to get up on the stand and to reveal something they’d been carrying for so long, I will never be able to praise those folks enough, tremendous courage…what wonderful people.”
After spending years doing prep work and a six-week trial, Hubbard said it’s a case he’ll always carry with him. In particular, he’ll always carry the memory of Nahtahn.
“He was really the focal point of his dad’s anger, his dad’s hatred,” he said. “Had Nahtahn not been murdered, he would not have murdered the other children as well. As we went through this case, we got to know these kids. The way we prepared, I try to save it toward the end because it was such an emotional thing. To know what that little boy went through will always haunt me and my biggest fear in this trial was that the jury would see Jones had murdered his other four children but not Nahtahn.”
As for why Tim Jones Jr. murdered his children, Hubbard admitted no one will ever be able to crawl into his head to know his exact reasoning.
“What he really revealed was more than what’s in his head, he revealed his heart,” he said. “The hatred and evil has to rest in a heart that does something like this to children and to do it to your own children. Once we stripped away the mental health issue and once we stripped away the drugs…because so many people at the beginning of this case were like, ‘Oh my gosh! For someone to do this to their own kids has to be insane or on drugs.’ Well, there’s a third answer. Some people are evil.”
Hubbard admitted a person’s upbringing can affect who they are and how they react to things but said there was nothing in Tim Jones’ background that made him a murderer.
“That was by choice,” he said. “I hate the fact that someone has a bad background or bad upbringing. Others have had worse and have done nothing wrong and gone on to be good people. This man got a degree, did so well in college, got a wonderful job. He had it all. He had five blessings. There are so many people who wish they could have kids. He had five blessings and he destroyed them. He is the author of his own sentence.”
Hubbard said he wouldn’t have been successful in receiving a guilty verdict and a death sentence without help from everyone in his office and on his immediate team.
“I know there are others who will say it’s not justice until it’s carried out, but our role in this system is put him on death row and hold him accountable. That was our role not just for South Carolina but for those children.”
