WIS EXCLUSIVE: ’He’s a murderer, times five’: Solicitor talks strategy, thinking behind death sentence for Tim Jones Jr.

“I got a call from one of the captains at the sheriff’s department to let me know they had a search underway for the children. I believe Mr. Jones had already been apprehended, but they knew they were looking for the kids, they were trying to keep us updated on the status of the search, hoping for the best, but really fearing the worst,” said Hubbard. “At some point, I got a call from one of the SLED agents who testified, Dave Lawrence, from the scene about finding the kids and his issues trying to make sure he was preserving the scene and that we kept possession of the case and that everything was fine so that was the next call. They had found them and they had confirmed they had all five children.”