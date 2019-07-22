UofSC holds introductory press conference for President-elect Caslen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the first time since being chosen as the school’s president, Lt. General Robert Caslen will speak to the University of South Carolina community Monday at 11 a.m.
Lt. General Caslen was selected by the UofSC Board of Trustees to become the institution’s 29th president on Friday. Caslen will replace Dr. Harris Pastides who will retire on July 31.
Trustees voted 11-8 on Friday to elect the former West Point superintendent despite opposition from some donors and alumni who wanted the presidential search restarted.
Caslen is scheduled to begin as president on Sept. 16.
