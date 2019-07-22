Sheriff Lee Boan, Kershaw Co. deputies get down for #GitUpChallenge

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Lee Boan and his deputies put on their dancing shoes recently to take part in the #GitUpChallenge.
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t shy about cutting a rug in front of a camera and the county residents took notice as the law enforcement officials danced to the popular song, “The Git Up” by Blanco Brown. The video, which was posted on Saturday, has been viewed over 61,000 times and shared more than 1,500 times.
Plus, the video has been entered in the #GitUpChallenge Contest where the winner receives a custom flag. Votes for the Kershaw County entry can be submitted by clicking “Like” on their video link at this post.
You can watch the video by clicking this link.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.