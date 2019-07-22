Richland Co. deputies arrest man wanted for shooting at restaurant during online transaction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jakeise Caldwell has been arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after shooting a person at a restaurant on Broad River Road.

Officials said Caldwell was communicating with a man through the LetGo app about buying a car. Caldwell and the man met outside of Rush’s on Broad River Road on Friday night. When they met, Caldwell shot and robbed the man before driving away in a silver Ford Taurus.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

The 23-year-old Caldwell has been charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

RCSD reminds citizens to use one of the department’s five Internet Exchange Safety Zones when conducting transactions online listed below:

  • Main Headquarters - 5623 Two Notch Road, Columbia, S.C. 29223
  • Region 1 Headquarters - 2615 Lower Richland Boulevard, Hopkins, S.C. 29061
  • Region 3 Headquarters - 6429 Bishop Avenue, Columbia, S.C. 29203
  • Region 4 Headquarters - 1019 Beatty Road, Columbia, S.C. 29210
  • Region 6 Headquarters - 118 McNulty Street, Blythewood, S.C. 29016

