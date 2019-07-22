One More Day of Overwhelming Heat!

First Alert Tuesday- A cold front will approach the area from the west. This front will likely bring serious impacts with strong storms that may become severe and produce damaging wind gust. The time frame is during the afternoon and into the evening and overnight, that is why we have issued a First Alert for Wednesday morning as well. At this point, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a “Marginal Risk” of severe storms for most of the midlands of South Carolina. If the models continue to agree they may increase that to a “Slight Risk” which means that are expecting severe storms to develop across the Midlands.