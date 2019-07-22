One More Day of Overwhelming Heat!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
The work week is starting quite the same as the weekend ended, expect more heat and humidity for your Monday, today’s high temperatures will reach 96° and will feel like about 105° when you add in the humidity.
First Alert Tuesday- A cold front will approach the area from the west. This front will likely bring serious impacts with strong storms that may become severe and produce damaging wind gust. The time frame is during the afternoon and into the evening and overnight, that is why we have issued a First Alert for Wednesday morning as well. At this point, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a “Marginal Risk” of severe storms for most of the midlands of South Carolina. If the models continue to agree they may increase that to a “Slight Risk” which means that are expecting severe storms to develop across the Midlands.
First Alert Wednesday- Showers and storms will linger from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, most of the storms will come to an end before the morning commute, however a few may linger into the early morning commute time, otherwise expect clearing and a reduction in humidity by later in the day. After this cold front exits the region we will be able to enjoy a refreshing break from the summertime heat and humidity. The humidity will significantly drop starting Thursday and lasting through Friday.
Daytime highs will settle in the 80s from Tuesday through Friday of this week. Enjoy.
Monday- Hot and Humid, Mainly Sunny, Daytime High 96° Heat Index 105°
FIRST ALERT Tuesday – Strong storms possible in the afternoon and evening, Daytime High 89°
FIRST ALERT Wednesday – Early Morning Storms, Clearing afternoon, Daytime High 84°
