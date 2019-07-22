Officials search for missing boater on Lake Wateree

LAKE WATEREE, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and officials from Lancaster and Kershaw County Sheriff’s Offices are currently investigating a an incident that occurred on Lake Wateree Sunday night.
Officials say several people were on a pontoon boat when they stopped to swim in the lake around 8:40 p.m. One woman jumped off the boat and never resurfaced.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and SCDNR Dive Team LE and dive team are on scene of the incident.
