Kershaw County School District welcomes home Warren-Barber as new principal of Bethune Elementary School

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The Kershaw County School District has selected Markeita Warren-Barber as the new principal for Bethune Elementary School following the principal shake up that reassigned principals throughout the school district.
Warren-Barber has worked for three years as an assistant principal at Seven Oaks Elementary School in Lexington-Richland 5. Prior to that, she was an assistant administrator at Blaney Elementary School for a year and taught third grade at Jackson Elementary School for four years.
Warren-Barber also taught in Lee County and Richland One.
“I am impressed with Ms. Warren-Barber’s passion for education and young children," Kershaw County School District Superintendent Shane Robbins said. “She has great insight in ensuring that rural students have valuable learning opportunities.”
A native of Camden and graduate of Camden High School, Warren-Barber has a Bachelors of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from the College of Charleston, a Masters of Education degree in Instructional Accommodations from Francis Marion University and a Masters of Education degree in Administration and Supervision from Southern Wesleyan University.
Warren-Barber was the 2013 Teacher of the Year for Jackson Elementary School and has completed the South Carolina Department of Education’s Developing Aspiring Principals Program and Assistant Principal Program for Leadership Excellence.
