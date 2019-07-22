FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Three forms in the Bahamas; poses no threat to the Midlands for now

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tropical Depression Three forms in the Bahamas.
The depression will affect portions of the Bahamas and South Florida with heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next day or so.
The system will likely strengthen a bit as it moves northwest, then northeast along a cold front off the Southeast U.S. coast over the next couple of days.
At this time, the system will not affect the Midlands of South Carolina or much of the Palmetto State. However, if you’re heading to the beach, beware of a heightened threat of rip currents.
If the depression strengthens into a tropical storm, it would be named Chantal.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.