FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Tuesday into Wed AM; also tracking the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking the potential for strong to severe storms Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few storms are possible tonight. Lows will be in the 70s.
· Alert Days are posted for Tuesday into early Wednesday AM as a cold front moves into the area. Heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning and localized flooding are all possible, especially Tuesday afternoon and evening. Turn around, don’t drown!
· Not as much rain is expected Wednesday afternoon through Friday.
· Temperatures will drop into the 80s for most of the week.
· Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Bahamas. The storm does not pose a threat to the Midlands at this time.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect warm and muggy conditions. Lows will be in the mid 70s. A few widely scattered showers and storms are possible. Once we lose the heating of the day, the threat for storms will go away. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Tuesday and Wednesday morning are First Alerts. A slow-moving cold front will drop into the area, giving way to periods of heavy rain and some strong to severe storms, especially by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Localized flooding is possible. High temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 80s Tuesday. We’re keeping a few showers in your early Wednesday morning forecast for our eastern communities as the front drops to the south. We’ll likely drop the Alert Day through the morning on Wednesday. Otherwise, expect gradual clearing. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Not as much rain is expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. We’re back in the low 90s this weekend.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with Tropical Depression Three. The storm formed in the Bahamas Monday, affecting portions of the Bahamas and South Florida with heavy rain and thunderstorms. The system will likely strengthen a bit as it moves northwest, then northeast along a cold front off the Southeast U.S. coast over the next couple of days. At this time, the system will not affect the Midlands of South Carolina or much of the Palmetto State. However, if you’re heading to the beach, beware of a heightened threat of rip currents.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Warm and Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/Storms (70%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Not As Hot. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Early Rain/Storms (30-40%). Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Friday: Sun and Clouds. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
