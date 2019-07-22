FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Tuesday into Wed AM; also tracking the tropics

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with Tropical Depression Three. The storm formed in the Bahamas Monday, affecting portions of the Bahamas and South Florida with heavy rain and thunderstorms. The system will likely strengthen a bit as it moves northwest, then northeast along a cold front off the Southeast U.S. coast over the next couple of days. At this time, the system will not affect the Midlands of South Carolina or much of the Palmetto State. However, if you’re heading to the beach, beware of a heightened threat of rip currents.