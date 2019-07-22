Clemson favored by media to win ACC title

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers find themselves in a familiar spot following the ACC Kickoff.
Dabo Swinney’s squad has been picked to win the ACC Championship by the media. The Tigers picked up 170 first-place votes out of 173 ballots.
Clemson finished last season with a perfect 15-0 record on their way to capturing the College Football Playoff National Championship with a 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Syracuse received two votes to win the conference championship while Virginia picked up the remaining votes from the 173 ballots submitted.
The Tigers were also picked to win their fifth straight ACC Atlantic Division title. Clemson received 171 first-place votes in this category.
Clemson opens the season on Aug. 29 at home against Georgia Tech.
