Five Lexington youth runners to compete at national track and field meet in California

“We practiced in the cold, heat, rain,” Owens said. “Every practice most of them are putting in miles and miles of hard work. It’s very planned out how much they are going to do, and they’ve done everything from sprints to distance to hills to javelin. Most of them compete in at least one field event stairs, burpees lots of core work. It’s hard they don't come out here and it’s not an easy practice and we don’t take it easy on them, we expect them to perform at the caliber of athlete that we know that they can be. Not where they really are right now.”