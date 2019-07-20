Teenager arrested after short chase in stolen car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday night in connection with a stolen vehicle.
Officers with the Columbia Police Department were led on a short chase on Bull Street at 11:30 p.m. The vehicle was reported stolen from the 3200 block of Farrow Road after the owner left the keys in the ignition with the engine running.
Once the vehicle was located, officials said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop. However, the teenager would not pull over.
During the chase, the teenager was seen driving on the wrong side of the road hitting a curb and running away from Bul Street.
The teenager was found nearby moments later by a K9 team. The car was recovered at the scene.
Officials with the Columbia Police Department were reminded to use the following tips to avoid having your vehicle stolen:
Always lock your vehicle’s doors
Close windows/sunroof
Do not leave valuables in plain view
Consider anti-theft security device / alarm
If your vehicle is stolen, be sure to call 911 and provide the vehicle’s license plate and VIN numbers. Also, try to get a good description of the suspect.
