Sheriff: Man attempted to pull gun on deputies in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man who they say attempted to pull a gun on deputies in Orangeburg County.
Deputies arrested 41-year-old Timothy Hampton who has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and distribution of cocaine, second offense. A judge denied bond on Friday.
“If it wasn’t for God’s intervention, someone could have been seriously injured or worse during this incident,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “I’m so thankful it didn’t come to that.”
On Thursday at 12:30 p.m., deputies were on Edisto Drive when they reported seeing what appeared to be suspicious activity on a side street known for drug activity and prostitution.
Investigators say they began following a vehicle that left the side street and discovered it had a suspended license plate.
"When the Jeep turned into a nearby business, a male exited the vehicle and began walking away at a brisk pace," OCSO officials said."Investigators pulled their weapons on the male when he was seen reaching into his pants and refused to show his hands."
A report states when the suspect was taken into custody, a loaded .45 caliber handgun was located in this pants.
“This individual tried to pull this weapon out but was unable to before being subdued,” Ravenell said. “This could have ended very badly for someone.”
The driver of the Jeep was given a ticket for the license plate violation before the vehicle was towed.
