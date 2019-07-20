RCSD investigating shooting on Rockhaven Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating shooting on the 400 block of Rockhaven Drive.
At approximately 12:37 a.m. deputies responded to the scene where a man had been shot in the lower body.
The victim told officials he was going to visit a friend and when he got out of his vehicle, he heard a loud pop.
He realized he had been shot and went to a nearby home for help. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing, however, the victim is not being cooperative at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.