One person dies in motorcycle accident on Flat Rock Road in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died in a motorcycle accident on Flat Rock Road in Kershaw County.
On July 19, shortly after 9 p.m. a call came into 911. According to officials, two motorcycles were traveling east toward Camden when one of them hit a deer. This caused two motorcycles to run into each other. Both riders were thrown from their motorcycles.
One of the motorcyclists, Jackie Hopkins, 64, suffered massive head and upper body injuries. He was transported to Kershaw Health and then later transported to Prisma Health Richland.
Hopkins was pronounced dead Saturday morning around 11 a.m. He was not wearing a helmet.
The condition of the other motorcyclist is unknown at this time.
