Man shot in Rush’s parking lot, RCSD investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in a Rush's parking lot.
On July 19th deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Broad River Road.
Upon arrival, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
According to the victim, he and his girlfriend came to the Rush's to meet with two men they met through the LetGo app to purchase a car from them.
During the meeting, the men robbed and shot the victim, then left in a silver Ford Taurus with paper tags.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.