Man shot in parking lot of Club Laroice, RCSD investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting incident in the parking lot of Club Laroice.
Just before 3 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Carrie Anderson Road.
According to officials, the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot in the upper body.
They were taken to a local hospital to be treated.
The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
