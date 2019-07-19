Woman, teenager charged with attempted murder after shooting in Gilbert

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 20-year-old woman and a teenager have been arrested after shooting a man Wednesday.
Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Brandi Strawderman and a minor tried to take property from a home on the 100 block of Summers Road. When the victim realized the property was taken, he chased Strawderman and the teenagers to recover the items.
Officials said the victim was shot in the back during the incident. He was treated and released from a local hospital Thursday morning.
Strawderman has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The teenager has also been charged with attempted murder and unlawful possession of a handgun.
Strawderman is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
