Where to wander this weekend: July 19 - 21

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re halfway through July and the Midlands is buzzing with tons of fun events, but make sure to stay safe in that heat! Let us know which events you’re headed to this weekend via our WIS10 Facebook or Twitter page.
Friday, July 19th
1. Family Movie Night: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald”
Bring the whole family to this fun outdoor movie night at Earlewood Park in Columbia. The event begins at 7:45 p.m. and the movie starts at sunset. Coolers, blankets and lawn chairs are welcomed.
2. Art Pop! at Columbia Museum of Art
Put on your brightest colors and attend this fun-filled event focusing on all things pop culture! Tickets are available online ($35 each) and give you access to an open bar, signature cocktails, bites from Spotted Salamander Cafe, a DJ dance party and so much more.
Saturday, July 20th
1. 7th Annual Lake Murray Reggaetronic Music Festival
Spence Island, Lake Murray
The concert is available by boat only, features tons of musical acts and goes from 11 A.M. - 6 P.M.
2. 10th Annual Palmetto Tasty Tomato Festival
Earlewood Park, SC
The festival features tons of local farmers and markets with options to taste dishes all made with local tomatoes! The festival starts at 1 P.M.
Sunday, July 21st
1. Sidewalk Sale in Five Points
Happening all weekend in downtown Five Points, the annual summer sidewalk sale cannot be missed! Tons of your favorite shops and stores will be open all weekend with special pricing and sales to celebrate their local trends.
2. Craft and Draft 5th Birthday Bash
Celebrate all things beer and Baywatch at this themed birthday party event for all with food trucks, local pours and tons of celebration fun!
