West Columbia PD investing armed robbery at Walgreens

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The West Columbia Police Department is requesting assistance from the community in identifying the suspect of an armed robbery that occurred at a Walgreens.
On July 14, a Walgreens store located at 1537 Charleston Highway in West Columbia was robbed. The suspect entered the store armed with a firearm and demanded money from the register.
The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20′s or early 30′s, thin build and approximately 6’2” tall. He was wearing a black shirt with a design on the front, a dark in color hat, dark pants and rectangular style reading glasses. The suspect is believed to be driving a dark in color Chrysler sedan.
If you can identify this individual or have information on his whereabouts, please forward any information to the West Columbia Police Department or to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.
For additional information contact Assistant Chief Scott Morrison at (803) 939-3187.
