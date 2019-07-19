Secretary of Education DeVos tours SC pharmaceutical company as part of work education initiative

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos made a trip to West Columbia on Thursday to visit one company that is committed to retraining and reskilling hundreds of workers in South Carolina.
Secretary DeVos spent the morning at Nephron Pharmaceuticals. She started the day off with a tour of the facility followed by a roundtable discussion.
Nephron is one of around 250 companies to sign President Trump’s Pledge to America’s Workers. Nephron currently employs over 650 teachers and 100 high school and college-aged interns.
"Business and industry need to get a lot more involved with schools and educators and educators need to get a lot more involved with industry,” Secretary DeVos said.
Lou Kennedy, the CEO of Nephron, signed the Pledge to America’s Workers a year ago. The pledge commits companies to expanding programs that train and educate American workers from high school age to near-retirement.
The pledge is set to create more than 10 million new employment opportunities over the next five years.
“We need to make sure that students are aware of these opportunities at a much younger age,” Secretary DeVos said.
After the tour, DeVos sat down with community leaders, educators and employees of Nephron to talk about the pledge.
Eight South Carolina companies joined Nephron and signed the Pledge to America’s workers after the roundtable.
