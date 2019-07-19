Secretary DeVos drums up support for Education Freedom Scholarships in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was in the Palmetto State Thursday.
She was joined by Governor Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina) and State Superintendent Molly Spearman in a roundtable with educators and parents as they discussed Education Freedom Scholarships.
The proposal would generate billions of dollars in federal tax credits a year and it was unveiled in February.
“It will empower students and families to take scholarship funds to find the right educational fit for each child,” DeVos said.
Under the federal plan, voluntary donations would fund scholarships that families can use for special needs services, private school tuition, and career training to name a few things. Those contributions would be eligible for federal tax credits and could come from businesses or individuals. DeVos said states participating in the program would decide how the money would be used.
The money for these scholarships would be sent to non-profit state scholarship granting organizations.
“This would give many more students the tools they need starting earlier on to identify the things they want to pursue,” DeVos said.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, if approved by Congress and South Carolina agrees to participate, the state could see up to $80 million a year.
Gov. McMaster said he would to see South Carolina take a part in this.
“It will be a comprehensive, door opening for organizations to be created that serve the purpose of this vision,” he said.
Critics said lawmakers have their priorities in the wrong order.
“The state has a constitutional duty to provide public education it has absolute zero responsibility to provide private education,” University of South Carolina law professor Derek Black said.
According to those in support of the proposal, they believe it could benefit public schools by allowing families to use the money for tutoring services.
The Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act is in committee in the U.S. House.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.